Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' gets new release date, to hit theatres on July 11

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : The much-awaited action-crime drama 'Ghaati', which stars Anushka Shetty, finally has a new release date.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 18 this year, will now hit theatres worldwide on July 11.

The announcement was made by the makers on X, along with a new poster.

The caption read, "Coming to claim her throne and conquer the box office #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 11th."

The new poster shows Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, and others carrying bags while walking through a river, hinting at a powerful and intense storyline.

Ghaati is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, who is best known for films like Vedam and Gautamiputra Satakarni. The movie also marks his second collaboration with Anushka Shetty after their 2010 film Vedam.

Vikram Prabhu plays an important role in the film. Ghaati is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. This is Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The cinematography is by Manojh Reddy Katasani, with music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar. The art direction is handled by Thota Tharrani, and the editing is done by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the 2023 romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, opposite Naveen Polishetty.

