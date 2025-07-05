Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' release pushed yet again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : The upcoming action-drama 'Ghaati', which stars actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, has been postponed yet again.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on July 11, 2025, will now release on a later date.

In a new statement, the makers said the delay was due to pending post-production work. The production house, UV Creations, shared the update on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Calling the film a deep and meaningful story, the team said that Ghaati is more than just a film and needs more time to be completed the way they intended.

"Cinema is a living river.. sometimes it rushes forward, sometimes it pauses to gather depth. Ghaati is not just a film; it's a mountain echo, a wild breeze, a story carved from stone and soil. To honour every frame, every breath, we have chosen to hold its flight a little longer in our embrace. We believe this wait will make the experience richer, more intense, more unforgettable. Thank you for your love and patience."

This is the second time the film's release has been delayed. It was first planned for April 18, 2025, before it was moved to July.

Ghaati is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, who is best known for films like Vedam and Gautamiputra Satakarni. The movie also marks his second collaboration with Anushka Shetty after their 2010 film Vedam.

Vikram Prabhu plays an important role in the film. Ghaati is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. This is Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The cinematography is by Manojh Reddy Katasani, with music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar. The art direction is handled by Thota Tharrani, and the editing is done by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the 2023 romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, opposite Naveen Polishetty.

