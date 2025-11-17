Anuv Jain Announces His First Ever World Tour Dastakhat Starting With THIS Indian City

Pop singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has announced new tour dates for 2026, with his Dastakhat tour kicking off in India in January 2026 before heading onwards to Australia in July and August, Europe in September and October, the United Arab Emirates, North America, and beyond. The “Jo Tum Mere Ho” hitmaker who released songs like “Afsos” with Punjabi-Canadian star AP Dhillon and made his Coke Studio Bharat debut with “Arz Kiya Hai” earlier this year, kicks off the tour in New Delhi on Jan. 16, 2026, followed by stops in Ahmedabad (Jan. 18), Pune (Jan. 23), Chandigarh (Jan. 30), Kolkata (Feb. 1), Hyderabad (Feb. 6), Indore (Feb. 8), Mumbai (Feb. 14), Jaipur (Feb. 20) and Bengaluru (Feb. 22). Before the tour kickoff, Jain also performs in Lucknow on Dec. 19, 2025 as part of Repertwahr Festival.

He says in a statement, “Dastakhat feels like signing my name on a story that began years ago — one that’s still being written with every person who listens, sings along, or feels something through my songs. This tour isn’t just a series of performances; it’s an embrace of where I come from, and where this music will go next.” In total, the tour will travel across 23 cities worldwide in 2026 and 2027, touching stages in Australia, North America, the U.K. and Europe, and the Middle East. The Dastakhat World Tour follows the artist’s previous pan-India tours, including the Dastakein tour in 2021, and the Guldasta tour in 2023. Jain added in a post ahead of the tour announcement, “Now we’re signing off, leaving that final signature… Dastakhat… before we wrap up the trilogy. Only this time it’s not just 10 cities in India, it’s that and then the rest of the world!”