Anuv Jain says Gen Z connects with raw, authentic emotions reflected in his music

Mumbai, Dec 16 Music composer-singer Anuv Jain, who is known for songs like ‘Baarishein’, ‘Alag Aasmaan’, ‘Husn’ and others, feels that his music reflects the raw, authentic emotions which connect with Gen Z.

His soulful tracks have become the ultimate playlist for Gen Z, perfectly capturing the raw emotions of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. His music speaks directly to the youth, as it blends vulnerability with the highs and lows of modern romance.

Talking about the same, the singer said, “I think my music resonates with Gen Z because it reflects the raw, authentic emotions we all go through in our journey of finding a match whether it's falling for someone for the first time or dealing with the bittersweet distance in relationships”.

The singer has topped the Tinder in India’s Year in Swipe 2024 list followed by rapper Shubh, Karan Aujla, Ikky, Siddhu Moosewala, AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh.

He further mentioned, “I love that my songs are part of how young singles are connecting with each other. Music has the power to bring people together, and seeing that happen through Tinder is really special”.

Whether you're texting a crush, falling for someone new, or picking up the pieces after a breakup, Anuv’s simple yet powerful lyrics hit differently. His stripped-back sound creates an authentic connection that resonates with Gen Z’s need for realness.

Anuv started writing at the age of 16 and ‘Meri Baaton Mein Tu’ was the first song which he wrote. He began uploading original work on his YouTube channel at the age of 21 with his first recorded song being "Baarishein", which was a sleeper hit.

His tracks are an emotional space for young listeners to process feelings, reflect, and bond over shared experiences. With music becoming one of the top five interests in Tinder bios in India, Anuv’s songs are sparking conversations, setting moods, and helping young singles connect through the power of song.

