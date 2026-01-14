Anya Singh on Border 2: “Being Part of a Patriotic Film Is a Tribute to My Granddad”

Anya Singh, who made waves through her last release The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is geared up for the power-packed patriotic spectacle, Border 2. For Anya, Border 2 is more than a film; it’s a way of honouring and giving back to the armed forces as well as her grandfather, who once served in the army. The actress revealed the reason behind saying ‘yes’ to the film, and her reason carries a personal connection!

Anya says, “So it’s a little bit emotional, but truthfully, I was very excited because my grandfather served in the army, and he is my greatest supporter. And very rarely do you get a chance to give back to anyone, to the armed forces, or to everyone. I feel like every officer who has ever served is so selfless, so courageous, and so dignified that, for me, it was like I was finally getting a chance to give back to the person who has given to the country, but also given a lot to me.”

For Anya, it’s an emotional factor! “And when they said it’s not much, I said that in this film, there’s nothing more or less; I just want to be a part of this film. It is a matter of great honour. And again, thank you so much for making me a part of this film,” she added.

Further, the actress stated that her grandfather has served and fought in the 1971 war, which this film is based on. “So, it is a proud moment for me, and being a part of this film is a very close and emotional experience for me,” she shared and revealed her reaction when the film was announced. ”I remember when the announcement of this film was made, my only thought was, I want to do this film no matter what. I’ve grown up hearing so many stories about the army and their service,” she added.

“The only thing that kept running through my mind was how I could give back to all of you who have served, who are serving, and who will serve in the future. For me, just being a small part or any part of a film like this is my tribute. Thank you so much for having me as a part of this film, Bhushan sir and Nidhi. Thank you so much, Vishal, for your beautiful voice, and of course, Roop sir. Thank you so much,” she concluded.

In Border 2, Anya Singh is paired alongside Ahan Shetty, and the audiences are keen to see this fresh pair as well as their warm chemistry flourish on-screen. Apart from Anya and Ahan, the film brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh and others under one roof. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film storms into theatres on 23rd January, 2026.