Anya Singh thanks Aryan Khan for The Ba*** of Bollywood, calls it a "monster of a show”

Mumbai Sep 25, Actress Anya Singh is all smiles as she reflects on her experience of working in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", Aryan Khan's much talked-about debut web series.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos. Calling Aryan Khan the captain of the project, Anya expressed immense gratitude for being a part of what she described as a “monster of a show”.

She praised Aryan's energy and vision, which she said set the tone for the entire team. She wrote, 'The team behind this dream!' Thank you, Captain @aryan, for creating this monster of a show, which I got to be a part of & for the energy that transcended through you.”

Expressing gratitude, Anya wrote, “It’s been a treat to be a part of this journey, one full of stomach-hurting laughter, solid support and love. So grateful to also have got a chance to work with a brigade of talent across every department.” She concluded with a positive note, “Lastly, a big hug to the Singh family, without whom Sanya’s life would have had no drama.@lakshya @raghavjuyal #manojpahwa sir "Fortunate to have so many dreams come true through one project."

Talking about Anya Singh, the actress, plays the role of Sania, a character whose life is intricately woven into the drama and chaos that sets the narrative of the show.

Her post also highlighted the camaraderie on set, describing the project as the one that made many of her dreams come true.

With Aryan Khan's directorial vision already generating buzz, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," which released on the 18th of September, has been receiving great reviews from both fans and critics alike.

