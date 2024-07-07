Anya Taylor-Joy’s husband 'accidentally' proposed to her on ‘Forrest Gump’ bench

Los Angeles, July 7 Actress Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that her musician-husband Malcolm McRae 'accidentally' proposed to her on the 'Forrest Gump' bench.

In a clip posted by Letterboxd on Instagram, Taylor-Joy shared this story during an interview with her co-star Chris Hemsworth on July 6, which marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the iconic film featuring Tom Hanks, reports People.com.

In the clip, Hemsworth asked Taylor-Joy if something "special" in her life happened on the iconic bench from the movie.

“Yes, my husband accidentally proposed to me on the Forrest Gump bench in Savannah," she replied, adding that it was a "complete accident."

The bench in 'Forrest Gump', which was released in 1994, played a pivotal role in the film directed by Robert Zemeckis. The film also stars Sally Field as Forrest's mother and Robin Wright as his love interest.

Most of the story is told in flashbacks, with Forrest recounting his life story to strangers he meets on the bench while waiting for a bus.

"And he's a boy from Alabama, and I'm blonde, so... it just happened. I hear that music, and I cry like a baby," the 'Dune: Part Two' star said.

The video was captioned: "Thinking about Anya Taylor-Joy’s wedding proposal today."

The British-American actress secretly married musician Malcolm McRae in New Orleans in April 2022, before the couple celebrated a second wedding in Venice, Italy, in October 2023.

However, it is unlikely that McRae proposed to Taylor-Joy on the very same bench that Hanks sat on during filming, as it is now placed at the Savannah History Museum in Georgia. The two might have gotten engaged on a similar bench at the Chippewa Square Bus Stop in Savannah, where the scenes were shot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor