AP CM Chandrababu Naidu greets Chiranjeevi on b'day; says his remarkable journey has inspired millions!

Hyderabad, Aug 22 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday greeted Telugu star Chiranjeevi on his 70th birthday, saying his remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy had inspired millions.

The Chief Minister was among scores of people from various walks of life including those from the film industry who had wished the actor a happy birthday.

Taking to his X timeline, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wrote, "Wishing Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu a very happy 70th birthday. Your remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy has inspired millions. May you continue to touch lives with your generosity and dedication. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more memorable years ahead. @KChiruTweets"

Actor Allu Arjun too was among those who greeted the top star of Telugu cinema. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to our one and only Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu. @KChiruTweets."

Director, actor and dance choreographer Prabhu Deva wished Chiranjeevi a happy birthday. On his X timeline, he wrote, "Wishing the ever inspiring Megastar Chiranjeevi Sir @KChiruTweets a very very very very Happy Happy Happy Birthday Sir."

Music director Devi Sri Prasad, who posted a clip of him performing a song from Chiranjeevi's Shankar Dada MBBS on stage, wrote, "Happiest musical birthday to Dearest Megastar. The One & Only @KChiruTweets Sir.

"Thank you for all the inspiration and entertainment sir. And thank you for adding grace to all our songs !! It’s always an honour knowing you & being associated with you Sir !!! Love you sir. Wishing you blockbusters always sir!! Keep rocking dearest Annayya!

"A small tribute to you sir...with love from me and my team from our #DspLiveIndiaTour #ShankarDadaMBBS in #DSPLiveIndiaTourHYD @actcevents"

Actor Varun Tej Konidela, for his part, wished Chiranjeevi a happy birthday by posting a picture of the Megastar carrying him when he was a child and writing, "Wishing you the Happiest Birthday, Daddy. You’ve always been my anchor, my biggest cheerleader, and my greatest teacher. Forever grateful for you! "

