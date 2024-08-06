AP Dhillon directs upcoming single influenced by his favourite action flicks

Mumbai, Aug 6 Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon, who is known for 'Excuses', 'Brown Munde', 'Insane', 'Summer High' and others, has shared that his upcoming single 'Old Money' is influenced by his favourite action movies.

The song marks AP Dhillon's collaboration with Bollywood titans, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

The singer-songwriter has also directed the music video for 'Old Money', which will star Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Talking about the track, Dhillon said, "I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies, and Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt showed up and killed it. 'Old Money' is the perfect way for me to start my next era, especially with going big for the music video. I hope you love it as much as I do."

For the same, he has signed with Republic Records, which is known to be home to an all-star roster of multi-platinum artists, including Taylor Swift, Post Malone, John Legend and The Weeknd.

He added, "Republic Records got and understood who I am from day one. We're all in harmony when it comes to this new music, and now I just can't wait to show everybody what we've been cooking up."

Dhillon has been independently releasing music since 2019 and he is famously known for his 2020 single -- Brown Munde -- which was one of the most viral and trending songs on the billboard, amassing nearly 700 million YouTube views to date.

