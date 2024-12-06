AP Dhillon drops video of his latest single 'To Be Continued'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Ahead of his India tour, Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon on Friday unveiled the video of his latest single 'To Be Continued' from his critically acclaimed EP, 'The Brownprint'.

Set against the backdrop of a tranquil farm, the evocative visual showcases Dhillon's artistic depth and emotional range as he grapples with heartbreak in the song.

He's shown tending a horse, gazing at the sky, visibly overwhelmed by memories of a lost love.

Talking about the same, AP said, "Heartbreak, healing, and hopethose are the threads that weave through the stories I tell in my music. The visual story in 'To Be Continued...' is just the beginning. The India tour will be an extension of that narrative, a chance to connect with everyone on a deeper level and bring the music video to life."

Meanwhile, AP is all set to perform in India.

In September, Dhillon announced his India tour. Taking to Instagram, the Dil Nu hitmaker shared his excitement: "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LET'S GO!"

The tour is set to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a debut performance in New Delhi on December 14, and concluding in Chandigarh on December 21.Dhillon will perform alongside long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhillon said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," according to a statement released by his team.

This marks Dhillon's second tour in India, following his debut in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor