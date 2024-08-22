AP Dhillon joins hands with Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr for ‘The Brownprint’

Mumbai, Aug 22 Global Punjabi music star AP Dhillon has collaborated with Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayra Starr for his upcoming extended play (EP) christened “The Brownprint.”

The “Excuses” hitmaker took to his social media to share an illustrative artwork that features Ayra Starr.

Announcing the release date of the EP, Dhillon shared a post, which read: “A new chapter for me. A new era for all of us” with an accompanying teaser video that briefly touched upon the theme of the strength and pride of the Punjabi community.

This announcement marks the Afrobeat star’s maiden collaborative innings within the Indian sub-continent.

Christened “Bora Bora”, Dhillon has blended Punjabi and Afrobeats for the track.

The EP will feature a diverse range of genres, exploring themes of community, culture and celebration. With the latest addition of Ayra Starr, the EP's appeal is further amplified, promising to resonate with a global audience.

It was in 2019 when Dhillon started his journey in music with the single track "Fake" with Shinda Kahlon under their own independent label Run-Up Records. He then appeared on the video, and credited as producer, of the track "Faraar" by Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.

His single “Deadly” with producer Gminxr, entered the UK Asian chart published by the Official Charts Company, and peaked at number 11 in 2020. The song entered the top 5 on the UK Punjabi chart.

The singer’s next single was "Droptop" with Gurinder Gill. In June 2020, he collaborated with Gurinder Gill and Manni Sandhu for single "Majhail". In 2020, he and Gurinder Gill appeared in "Excuses" by Intense, which peaked at number 3 on UK Asian and topped the UK Punjabi chart.

His song “Brown Munde” with Gurinder Gill, Gminxr, and Shinda Kahlon. Nav, Sidhu Moose Wala, Money Musik, Anmol Dalwani and Steel Banglez became a global track giving him instant fame.

In 2021, AP Dhillon and his team performed a live concert for the first time as part of the "Over The Top – The Takeover Tour" in major 6 cities in India. He was the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada with his hit song "Summer High".

