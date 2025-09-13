AP Dhillon shares the unusual course of his new track ‘Without Me’

Mumbai, Sep 13 Punjabi musician AP Dhillon, who is known for ‘Excuses’, ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Summer High’, ‘Insane’ and others, has released another banger ‘Without Me’. The singer first tested the waters at a concert in Dubai, as he performed the song to a packed audience.

He received a stellar response to the song, and decided to take it to airwaves. The track blends heartfelt lyrics with AP’s signature sound, amplified by world-class production.

Talking about the track, AP Dhillon shared, “‘Without Me’ started off as a simple idea, but the more I worked on it the more it stuck. I loved the production from the start, and when I played it in Dubai the response was unreal. That energy made me drop it right away, and I know it’s the kind of track that’ll have everyone singing along the next time I perform it”.

The song also comes with an intimate yet futuristic music video, directed by Zac Facts, who previously collaborated with AP on visual standouts like ‘Insane’ and ‘Summer High’.

Produced by AP Dhillon, Luca Mauti, and Rebbel (who also co-produced fan favorites like ‘Dil Nu’ and ‘With You’), the song is out now, ready to take over playlists everywhere.

AP isn’t just making hits; he’s shaping the sound of a generation. With billions of streams, sold-out shows, and a global fan army, he continues to push Punjabi music beyond borders and into the mainstream.

‘Without Me; is available to stream on YouTube and across all audio streaming platforms.

Last year, the singer-songwriter had shared 2 videos from his visit to Mumbai in which he was seen enjoying the local flavours of Mumbai. The first video captured a food vendor making the local street food, Bhel. The second video shows the actor about to try his hands on a cup of hot tea.

