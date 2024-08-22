AP Dhillon teams up with Afrobeats star Ayra Starr for new EP 'The Brownprint'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Global Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon has announced his first-ever collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr.

This exciting partnership will feature on Dhillon's eagerly anticipated EP, 'The Brownprint'.

Dhillon, renowned for his distinctive blend of Punjabi music and contemporary sounds, revealed the collaboration through his social media channels, sharing an eye-catching artwork that highlights the involvement of Ayra Starr.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-9J8Zdx2Z3/?igsh=MWVzd2g4OHVjbDJjMg%3D%3D

The artwork and accompanying announcement have generated significant buzz online, setting the stage for a musical fusion.

The collaborative track, titled 'Bora Bora', marks Ayra Starr's first foray into the Indian subcontinent's music scene.

The song is expected to combine Dhillon's melodic vocal style with Starr's vibrant Afrobeats rhythms, creating a unique and compelling anthem.

'Bora Bora' will be part of 'The Brownprint', which is set for release on August 30 through Republic Records.

Dhillon's announcement was accompanied by a social media post that read, "A new chapter for me. A new era for all of us," along with a teaser video reflecting themes of strength and pride within the Punjabi community.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-6jXjNpzsc/

With the addition of Ayra Starr to the EP, Dhillon further enhances the project's global appeal.

This announcement follows Dhillon's recent global signing with Republic Records and his involvement in the high-profile theatrical release 'Old Money', featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

