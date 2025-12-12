Aparshakti Khurana completes dubbing for his first Tamil film 'ROOT'

Chennai, Dec 12 The makers of director Sooriyaprathap S’s sci-fi thriller 'ROOT' – Running Out Of Time, featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, have now announced that Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is making his debut in Tamil cinema with this film, had completed dubb‌ing for his portions in it.

Verus Productions, the production house producing this film, took to its social media pages to make the announcement. It wrote,"@aparshakti_khurana has completed his Tamil dubbing for #Root. First time in Tamil. First time for Tamil. @aparshakti_khurana voices ROOT. And ROOT voices back. He gave it his all — and boom, the dubbing is over! Introducing @aparshakti_khurana to Tamil. And Tamil to @aparshakti_khurana!"

The film's lead actor, Gautham Karthik, had completed dubbing for his portions in the film on November 28 this year.

" We are happy to announce that Hero Gautham Ram Karthik has successfully completed dubbing for his portions in the much-awaited Sci-Fi Crime Thriller “ROOT – Running Out of Time.” This marks a significant milestone in the film’s post-production journey," the makers had then said.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had announced on November 1 this year that they had wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Director Sooriyaprathap S had said, "We’ve officially wrapped 'ROOT'! The making of this film has been an unforgettable journey, we’ve poured our hearts and hard work into creating a memorable experience for the audience, and we can’t wait to share it with you all."

He went on to add,"A big thanks to our hero Gautham Ram Karthik, his energy, dedication, and commitment made this journey truly special. I’m deeply grateful to my producers, our wonderful cast and crew for their immense support and encouragement, and to Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana, whose presence and involvement have been a great strength to the film. We’re truly excited as we move into post-production, and can’t wait to bring ROOT to you soon!"

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead in the film, which will also have veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran in a pivotal role.

Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, the film, sources claim, will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

For the unaware, director Sooriyaprathap S is best known for his creative vision in Naalaiya Iyakkunar – Season 1 and his contribution as an associate director in 'Kochadaiiyaan', which featured Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Director Sooriyaprathap S, while speaking about the film on an earlier occasion, had said, “This film has been a passion project right from the scripting stage. The idea behind ROOT is to present a gripping crime thriller on a sci-fi backdrop, but with grounded, emotionally resonant characters."

Talking about Gautham Ram Karthik, the director had said, "Gautham brings a powerful presence and depth to the role of a police officer. His commitment to the craft and fearless approach to challenging roles makes him the perfect anchor for this story."

Cinematography for the film is by Arjun Raja while music is by Vithushanan, and action choreography by Miracle Michael.

--IANS

