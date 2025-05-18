Aparshakti Khurana dedicates his latest win to late father on his birthday

Mumbai, May 18 Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana had an emotional moment as he dedicated his latest award to his late father on what would have been his birthday on May 18.

Taking to social media, the actor shared that if his father were around, he would have proudly kept the award in his bag. Calling it the perfect birthday gift, Aparshakti penned a heartfelt note dedicating his best actor award to his father. Aparshakti recently bagged the Best Actor in a Comic Role award for his performance in ‘Stree 2’ at a recent award night. The win became even more special as he dedicated the award to his late father on his birthday, calling it the “perfect gift” and a moment he will always treasure.

On Sunday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos posing with the trophy. Alongside it, he wrote, “Today is dad's birthday If he were together, he would have kept this award in his bag. What better gift could have been. Best Actor in a comic role for #Stree2 Thank you #Dinoo @amarkaushik @rajkummar_rao @shraddhakapoor @nowitsabhi @nirenbhatt @officialjiostudios and each and every member of the cast and crew who have made this possible and most importantly You the audience it’s your film and it’s your award PS - this award is all the more special as I share it with my partner in crime and comedy Beeelaaaaaaa@nowitsabhi.” (sic)

“Stree 2” is directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and produced jointly by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It is the fourth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree (2018).

The film featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana as a group of friends united in their mission to take down Sarkata — a sinister, headless spirit responsible for the mysterious abductions of women in the town of Chanderi. In the horror-comedy, Aparshakti Khurana portrayed Bittu, the loyal and witty friend of Vicky, played by Rajkummar Rao. His character added a dose of humor and charm to the eerie storyline, making Bittu a memorable part of the film’s ensemble.

