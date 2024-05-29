Aparshakti Khurana explores new dimensions, teams up with Savi Kahlon for 'Zaroor'

Mumbai, May 29 Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who has teamed up with singer Savi Kahlon for the new love ballad 'Zaroor' shared how the track allowed him to explore new dimensions as an artist.

'Zaroor' is the soulful ballad, penned and composed by Savi and backed by the soothing vocals of Aparkshakti. It embraces the bittersweet symphony of memories, giving the courage to find yourself again.

Reflecting on the collaboration, singer-actor, Aparshakti shared: "Working on 'Zaroor' has been a different and a fulfilling experience. Savi’s lyrics and composition hit home, allowing me to explore new dimensions as an artist."

"From the very first moment I heard the composition, I felt an instant connection. With 'Zaroor' I am sure you’ll feel every note of this heartfelt harmony that we have created," shared Aparshakti, who is known for his tracks 'Balle Ni Balle', and 'Kudiye Ni'.

Known for his viral track, 'Apa Fer Milaangey', Savi expressed: "Creating 'Zaroor' with Apar has been a whirlwind of emotions. His soulful vocals have elevated the feel of this track."

"We have created something that speaks to everyone who’s ever had to say goodbye to the past. 'Zaroor' is our way of saying, 'hey, it’s okay, you have the courage to move on'," added Savi.

Set to tug at heartstrings and wrapped in layers of emotions, ‘Zaroor' explores the intricate journey of letting go and embracing new beginnings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti has featured in movies like 'Dhokha: Round D Corner', 'Street Dancer', 'Luka Chuppi', and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. He next has 'Stree 2' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor