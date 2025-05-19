Aparshakti Khurana Remembers His Late Father, Dedicates Best Actor Award in His Honor

Aparshakti Khurana, the multitalented actor, singer, and host who consistently impresses audiences with his acting, hosting, and musical charm, experienced a deeply moving moment as he dedicated his latest accolade to his beloved late father on what would have been his birthday, May 18th.

In an emotional social media post, the actor expressed that his father, had he been present, would have proudly tucked the award into his bag, describing it as the ultimate birthday present as he penned a heartfelt note dedicating his Best Actor in a Comic Role award for ‘Stree 2’, which he recently won at an awards ceremony, to his father's memory, deeming this victory on his father's birthday the “perfect gift” and a moment he will forever cherish.

On Sunday, the actor-singer shared a series of photographs on his Instagram, posing with his trophy. Accompanying the images, he wrote, “Today is dad’s birthday. If he were here, he would have kept this award safely in his bag. What could be a better gift? Best Actor in a comic role for #Stree2. Thank you #Dinoo @amarkaushik @rajkummar_rao @shraddhakapoor @nowitsabhi @nirenbhatt @officialjiostudios and every single member of the cast and crew who made this possible, and most importantly, you, the audience – it's your film and your award. PS – this award is even more special because I share it with my partner in crime and comedy, Beeelaaaaaaa @nowitsabhi.”

'Stree 2', helmed by director Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, is a collaborative production of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Notably, 'Stree 2' stands as one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, crossing ₹600 crore in India alone.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, portraying a group of friends united in their mission to confront Sarkata, a menacing, headless spirit responsible for the mysterious disappearances of women in the town of Chanderi.