Aparshakti Khurana shares pictures from visit to Golden Temple

Amritsar [Punjab], May 31 : Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana recently paid a visit to the Golden Temple.

He sought blessings of the almighty a day before the release of his latest track 'Zaroor'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7n_o7aMdfF/?img_index=1

Sharing pictures from his sacred visit, Aparshakti took to Instagram and wrote, "Thanks everyone for blessing the song #Zaroor."

Speaking of his song, it is composed by by Savi Kahlon.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aparshakti is creating waves internationally for his role as Pushkin Verma in Atul Sabharwal's film 'Berlin' and is set to reprise his role as Bittu in 'Stree 2'.

He also has the documentary 'Finding Ram' by Applause Entertainment in the pipeline, while his upcoming film 'Badtameej Gill' is under production.

