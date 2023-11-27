Aparshakti Khurana to release his new single 'Tera Naam Sunke'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to release his new single 'Tera Naam Sunke' after the success of his song 'Kudiye Ni.'

The actor-singer took to Instagram to share the poster of the song with a caption that hinted at a heartbreak theme. His post read, "Our next together but this time it's a heartbreak #TeraNaamSunke will be releasing on 30th November only on @hitz.music.official. Stay Tuned!"

'Tera Naam Sunke,' features actor Nikita Dutta and Aparshakti.

The song is composed and written by the talented Nirmaan and will be out on November 30th.

He also took to his Instagram stories to extend wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti. He shared a picture of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and wrote, "Aar Nanak, Par Nanak, Sab Thaan ek Nanak."

Meanwhile, Aparshakti will next be seen in Atul Sabharwal's anticipated film titled Berlin. The actor will also be seen in 'Stree 2', the much-awaited sequel of the hit horror-comedy.

The 'Stree 2' cast recently met for the script reading sessions.

The team revealed that 'Stree 2' will be released in August 2024.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

He also has a compelling documentary, 'Finding Ram,' in the pipeline.

