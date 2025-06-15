Aparshakti Khurana’s daughter Arzoie turns into his personal hairstylist

Mumbai, June 15 Actor Aparshakti Khurana gave a heartwarming glimpse into his Sunday as his adorable daughter, Arzoie, turned into his personal hairstylist.

Sharing a candid moment on Instagram, the doting dad was seen enjoying every bit of the playful makeover session, proving once again that fatherhood comes with its own sweet perks. The actor-singer shared an image of himself sporting a cute hairstyle done by his little daughter. Aparshakti is seen sitting and looking at the camera, flaunting his new hairdo with clips on his head. In the next candid shot, the ‘Stree 2’ actor is seen giving a clear view of his new hairstyle from the back, while Arzoie can be seen standing near the poolside door.

For the caption, the proud daddy wrote, “My daughter #Arzoie wanted to do an activity on vacation! I think she can be a good hair stylist right? Back shoot aur bi cute hai. Pre-Fathers Day Post.”

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor is currently enjoying a family vacation in Vietnam. Last week, he dropped a cute picture with his baby girl and captioned it, “Perfect Start to the vacation @sixsensescondao Me My morning coffee My Kitten My Kitten’s Sunny Side Up My View My New Song #Lafzaan Shukarrr Rabbb Da! Shukar Sab Da!.”

Aparshakti Khurana is a devoted father to his adorable daughter, Arzoie A Khurana. He and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, embraced parenthood when they welcomed their little one into the world on August 27, 2021. The couple posted the first photo of their baby girl on August 31. The actor shared a touching photo capturing Arzoie’s little hand gently clasping his and Aakriti’s fingers. The image, taken in a hospital, kept their faces out of frame, focusing solely on the intimate bond between the new parents and their newborn.

“It’s a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana,” Aparshakti captioned his Instagram post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor