Aparshakti Khurana's Top 5 Comedy Gold Moments Which is Unmissable!

Aparshakti Khurana has a knack for turning a few minutes of screen time into a memorable comedy masterclass. His impeccable timing and hilarious expressions have consistently stolen the show, making him the king of comedy gold moments.

Here are 5 times he had us laughing out loud:

Bittu and the "Stree" Plan (Stree): As Bittu, the overly cautious friend, his nervous banter and frantic plan to find a "brave" person to deal with the ghost, while he and his friends hid, was pure comedic genius.

The "Live-in" Struggle (Luka Chuppi): His reactions and witty one-liners as Abbas, the friend helping his buddy navigate a live-in relationship, were a constant source of humor. His deadpan delivery on the absurdity of the situation made every scene he was in funnier.

Bhushan and the "Kaur" Family (Badrinath Ki Dulhania): As the brother-in-law, his comical mispronunciations and attempts to fit in with the "Kaur" family provided a lot of laughs. His expressions of confusion and bewilderment were priceless.

Fahim's Awkward Confessions (Pati Patni Aur Woh): As the loyal best friend Fahim, his hilarious attempts to hide the truth from his friends and his painfully awkward but funny confessions were the source of some of the film's biggest laughs.

Omkar's Commentary on "Geeta" (Dangal): The running gag of Omkar narrating Geeta's wrestling victories and his dramatic, almost theatrical reactions to her moves was a comedic highlight in an otherwise intense film. His "Maari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke?" line became iconic.