Aparshakti Khurrana, his wife Aakriti Ahuja's romantic track 'Hor Koi Na' will make you fall in love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Aparshakti Khurana has treated fans with a new single that features his wife Aakriti Ahuja. The song is titled 'Hor Koi Na'.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Aparshakti shared a romantic track and captioned it, "An apt day to release our first song together! #HorKoiNa OUT NOW - the perfect soundtrack for love this valentines."

This melodious tune is a result of the pair-up between him and his wife Aakriti Ahuja, with the song written and composed by Mansimran Sandhu.

Aparshakti Khurana has himself sung the track.

As soon as the song was released, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Cutieeesssss."

One of the users wrote, "Super!! the best part is that it features Aakriti."

Aparshakti expressed his feelings and said, "I thought let's do something special for valentines. For the first time we have done a song together, was tough to convince Aakriti, keeping in mind her work commitment and mommy duties. I convinced her by saying that it's important to take time off as a couple as well. The video was majorly shot in Australia. By the way the first few lines of the song say that I keep calling her and she doesn't pick up my phone calls goes absolutely right for Aakriti in real life too, thanking lyricist and music director Mansimran Sandhu for the most organic writing and composition."

Meanwhile, Aparshakti will be seen in 'Stree 2', the much-awaited sequel of the hit horror-comedy.

The 'Stree 2' cast recently met for the script reading sessions.

The team revealed that 'Stree 2' will be released in August 2024.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

He also has a compelling documentary, 'Finding Ram,' in the pipeline.

