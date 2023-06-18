Aparshakti pens emotional note for dad P Khurrana on Father's Day, says "there is no finish line when it comes to parents"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Actor Aparshakti Khurana penned an emotional note for his father late P Khurrana to mark the special occasion of Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti posted a childhood picture of himself along with his dad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtnyF52sH_Y/

The length note read, "Tu jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai." It's a phrase I never had to say because in Chandigarh, everyone knew Papa! His charisma and demeanor were the result of his hard work and dedication. It's been almost a month since you left us, Papa, and as each day passes, I realize more and more that no one loves, protects, and guides you like a father does. I am truly grateful that God blessed me with you as my father."

Reminiscing time spend with his dad, Aparshakti wrote, "I still remember the quirky ways you used to teach us life lessons, like the T-shirt you got for me with a quote that said, "Run, Run, Run... there is no finish line." That lesson, along with many others, has remained with me, and I strive to live by it every day. Even though you had two actor sons, you were the true hero in our lives. And you always will be because I believe there is no "finish line" when it comes to parents as well. They stay with us forever!"

Along with a note post, he captioned, "Happy Fathers Day Papa."

Ayushmann and Aparshakti's father P Khurrana passed away on May 19. He was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, he had written books based on his knowledge of the subject.

Aparshakti shared the unfortunate news via a statement. "It's with our deep sadness to inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.

