Aparshakti pledges support to Neha Dhupia's 'Freedom to Feed' initiative

Mumbai, June 28 Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has lent his support to actress-talk show host Neha Dhupia's initiative of 'Freedom to Feed' that focuses on providing the freedom to new mothers to feed their babies without any judgements in public.

The initiative was started by Neha in 2019, a year after the birth of her first child Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Talking about pledging his support to the initiative, Aparshakti said in a statement, "Being a father myself, I sincerely think that the world needs to become a far easier place for a mother, who's trying to raise a child in a healthy manner and in a suitable environment. In whatever way we can, we must contribute."

"Freedom to feed is a beautiful and much needed initiative started by Neha and I am glad that someone has taken a step in the right direction to eradicate the difficulties and embarrassments mothers encounter to breastfeed their child in public places", he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller film called 'Berlin', followed by a series titled 'Jubilee' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for directing projects like 'Udaan', 'Lootera' and 'Sacred Games' season one.

