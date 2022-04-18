Aparshakti: We've given a fresh perspective to heartbreak with 'Balle ni balle'

Mumbai, April 18 Actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana, who has just released another music single titled 'Balle Ni Balle', says he has given a fresh perspective to heartbreak with the single.

Aparshakti has sung the number and has featured in the video along with ace choreographer Dhanashree Verma Chahal.

He said: "I wanted to give this song my best shot as far as the singing was concerned, while also making sure that it gets recorded and completed in due time. We have given a fresh perspective to heartbreak with the video of this song - we're celebrating it in an extremely unique way, thus clearing the clutter of the usual and gloomy one-sided love/heartbreak songs that the industry usually has to offer."

He said that the makers of this video have been "kind enough to adjust and improvise the whole project wrt to the prep, shoot and post production basis my schedule."

"And with such a planned approach, we managed to complete the whole thing in record time! Getting something shot and ready so systematically and fast has truly been a first for me, and I am sure that the audience will love this song owing to all the efforts that the team has put in, and not to forget - its uniqueness and fresh conceptualisation."

The song titled 'Balle ni balle' has been released by Sony Music. The music video is directed by Arsh Grewal, composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, lyrics by Gurpreet Saini.

