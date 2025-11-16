Apeksha Porwal Joins the Cast of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Rising star Apeksha Porwal, known for her powerful and diverse performances in Undekhi, Honeymoon Photographer, and the international hit Slave Market, has now bagged a key role in Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2.

With the first installment, Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, raking in more than ₹600 crore globally, the sequel is already generating massive buzz across the Pan-India film league. For Apeksha, this also marks her first film in the South, signalling a bold new chapter in her journey. The young actress, who has impressed with her nuanced portrayals, continues to chart an exciting path across both Indian and global screens.

Breaking into the Pan-India film league alongside industry heavyweights, Apeksha steps into Jailer 2 at a pivotal moment in her career.