'Apne 2': Sunny Deol reveals many actresses denied to play mother's role but "might do it now"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Sunny Deol, who is basking on the success of his film, ‘Gadar 2’, spoke about the sequel of the 2007 sports drama film, ‘Apne’, which was directed by Anil Sharma, featuring Dharmendra and Bobby Deol along with him.

While interacting with the media during a press conference of 'Gadar 2', he talked about 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Apne 2', and 'Gadar 3'.

He said, "I know that everyone is waiting for these movies. Our whole family came together in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and people laughed, and enjoyed the movie. Everyone's now waiting for the second part but for that, the story is very important. As of now, I don't have the right story for it."

On 'Apne 2', he shared, “I have a story ready for ‘Apne’. Let us see when we will start working on it. It is a very sweet story with family values which in itself is an extension of the same thing. Now I think I had a couple of actresses who were scared to play the role of a mother on-screen, maybe they will do it now.”

He also spoke about his son Rajveer Deol’s upcoming film and said that being a father he is quite emotional and they are one family who always stand with each other."

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, 'Gadar 2', the sequel to 2001 hit film ‘Gadar’, earned Rs 40 crore on its first day in theatres.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the key roles.

Anil Sharma directed the romantic-action drama 'Gadar,' set during India's partition, in 2001. It made box office history at the time as well. The late Amrish Puri played a key role in the film. The plot centred primarily around Tara Singh (Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar who falls in love with Sakina (Ameesha), a Muslim girl from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

