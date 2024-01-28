"Apne baad kisi ko actor manta hun...": Subhash Ghai recalls what Raaj Kumar said after learning of Dilip Kumar's 'Saudagar' role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : Yesteryear superstar Raaj Kumar was among the best actors the Indian cinema ever witnessed and was known for his unique dialogue delivery.

He appeared in several hit films like 'Tiranga', 'Pakeeza', 'Hamraaz', 'Kaajal', and 'Heer Ranjha' among others.

He had year-long differences with another yesteryear superstar Dilip Kumar. Both the legends came together for Subhash Ghai's blockbuster film 'Saudagar' after almost 30 years of drift.

However, getting the two legends for a film hadn't been an easy task for Ghai.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, Ghai recalled working with the legends in 'Saudagar' and what was their (Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar) first reaction when they got to know about sharing screen space after such a long time.

"Dilip Kumar agreed to the film first, because I had worked with him in 'Karma' and 'Vidhata'. So he knew my capacity (as a filmmaker). But he asked me who would play the second lead in the film. I told him I was considering casting Raaj Kumar for the role. Then I closed his car door and let him leave because he used to love me so much, he had faith in me. We had great mutual respect for each other," Ghai said.

"Then I went to Raaj Kumar and narrated the story. He also asked me who would play the second role? I told him Dilip Kumar will be essaying the role. He took a pause for 4 seconds and said, 'Main apne baad kisi ko actor manta hun to Dilip Kumar ko hi manta hun' (If there's anyone I consider an actor apart from myself, it is Dilip Kumar). That is how Raaj Kumar was," Ghai told ANI.

Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar also starred in the 1959 film 'Paigham'.

'Saudagar' also featured debutants Vivek Mushran, Manisha Koirala, apart from Jackie Shroff and Amirsh Puri in pivotal roles.

Ghai's notable works include 'Kalicharan', 'Vishwanath', 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Vidhaata', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Khalnayak', 'Pardes', and 'Taal'.

