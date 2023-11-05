"Apne birthday pe khud ko present": Anushka exudes pride, delight as hubby Virat Kohli scores 49th ODI century

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 : Who doesn't like birthday fairytales? Virat Kohli had his on his birthday on Sunday as he equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries.

Carrying the team on his shoulders as he has, so often, done for the better part of his career, Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs against South Africa in a battle of numbers one and two on the World Cup points table.

Kohli and his childhood idol Tendulkar are now tied at 49 ODI tons.

The feat becomes all the more memorable as it was at this venue (Eden Gardens, Kolkata) where Kohli had scored his first ODI century as well.

While fans across the country erupted in celebrations as Virat brought up his much-awaited career milestone, his wife, actor Anushka Sharam took to Instagram to give a huge shoutout to the star batter.

"Apne birthday pe khud ko present," Anushka wrote, adding a picture of Kohli from the match.

In the image, Kohli is seen raising his bat and thanking the heavens after bringing up a scintillating century.

Kohli's sister Bhawna also showered love on him with a heartfelt social media post.

"When you are born to be greatest and best what can I say this one is incredible Virat[?][?][?]Your birthday made so special with this century Carry on God Bless You ,Happiest Birthday ," she wrote on Instagram.

Kohli started off the innings in his characteristic free-flowing manner, going for his shots and taking on the loose balls from South Africa pacers. However, he slowed down the tempo after the South Africa spinners came on.

Kohli has already scored a ton in this Cricket World Cup. This came against Bangladesh in Pune when he scored an unbeaten 103 off 97 balls which took India to a seven-wicket win and won him the Player of the Match award.

He came very close to another one in Dharamsala against New Zealand, but fell five runs short then. Then he scored a brilliant 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, but fell before he could clear the line.

It didn't take long for him, though, to equal the landmark, achieving the feat on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

The list of top century-makers in ODI cricket has three Indians at the top with Rohit Sharma (31) coming behind Tendulkar and Kohli. Nine players have recorded more than 25 hundreds in the format in men's cricket.

