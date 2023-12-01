"Apne desh ki baahon mein sukoon milne ka hai...": Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday released a new song from his upcoming film 'Dunki'.

Titled 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se', a poignant melody with soulful vocals by Sonu Nigam, lyrics by Javed Akhtar, will make you feel patriotic and emotional.

The song delves into the profound ache of yearning for one's homeland, a sentiment that resonates deep within the hearts of those separated from their roots in pursuit of a brighter future.

Sharing the song's audio link, SRK took to Instagram and expressed his love for his nation.

"Aaj aise hi dil mein aaya yeh gaana toh aapke saath share kar raha hoon...Raju aur Sonu naam se hi lagte hain ke apne hi koi honge. Aur yeh gaana joh dono ne banaya hai, yeh bhi apnon ka hai. Apne ghar waalon ki yaadon ka hai...apni mitti ka hai...apne desh ki baahon mein sukoon milne ka hai. Hum sab kabhi na kabhi apne ghar se...gaon se...shehar se door nikal jaate hain...zindagi banane ke liye...lekin dil hamaara apne gharon mein hi rehta hai...desh mein hi rehta hai.Mera favourite from Dunki....," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0TVh76oXUH/?hl=en

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

It marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

