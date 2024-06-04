Apoorva Arora to spend birthday shooting in Delhi, plans solo trip after that

Mumbai, June 4 Apoorva Arora, who is known for her work in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Kannada films, is set to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday. However, the actress will be spending her special day working on a film.

Sharing her birthday plans with IANS, the actress shared that she will be working on a film, the title of which she chose not to disclose, on Wednesday.

The actress told IANS: “It’s going to be a working birthday this year, but I’m definitely taking a solo trip right after the shoot gets done. I like to do small things every day 4-5 days before my birthday.”

Apoorva said that she likes to meet different sets of friends and sometimes chill and relax all alone. She also likes sleepovers, going to the beach and going out for dinner.

“This year, I’m traveling to Delhi on June 5 for a shoot. Post that, I’ll take a short trip and relax by myself somewhere in North India,” she added.

Recently, the actress attended the Adishakti workshop at Auroville.

She spoke about her routine at the workshop and said that it has given her a deeper understanding of herself as an artist.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor