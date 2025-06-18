Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Reason Behind Shifting to New Flat Post India Got Latent Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija, who came into the limelight post her India's Got Talent controversy, is currently in the news for her recently streaming reality show 'Traitors' hosted by Karan Johar. In her recent YouTube video, the actor talked about many things, including her current show and many challenges which she faced post the Talent Controversy. In her video, the social media star and influencer Apoorva revealed that she was asked to leave her rental home in which she shifted 5-6 months ago.

Apoorva said, "During India's Got Latent Controversy, police came to my place (old house) to paste the notice. Building members complained saying If police comes to our place then image of this building will be ruined and that is the reason why we don't allow bachelors and single girls to live alone. I lived in that place only for year."

Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchalani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija got into legal trouble over controversial comment in India's got latent. The panelist had to face major backlash and had to remain out of spotlight during this period. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, also known as "BeerBiceps," made a comment that sparked outrage. The video was later removed from YouTube after the government issued a notice. Police complaints have been filed in Mumbai and Guwahati against Allahbadia, Raina, Mukhija, and others involved. Allahbadia may also be called before a parliamentary panel.

Post latent controversy Apoorva deleted all her Instagram post to start new chapter and published video on her You tube explaining the controversy. In the video, she spoke about her decision to participate in comedian Samay Raina’s show and detailed how the situation escalated. Mukhija addressed criticism over remarks made during the episode, which later led to legal implications. She specifically spoke about an inappropriate comment directed at her by a male participant. She described her reaction as an immediate response to the discomfort and disrespect she felt at that moment. "You don’t expect that statement in front of a live audience. When I said that, it genuinely didn’t come from a place of being funny or creating a moment on Latent or being savage. It genuinely came from anger and retaliation," she said.