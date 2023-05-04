"Appreciate the love": Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support amid battling medical complication

Actor-comedian-singer Jamie Foxx has thanked his fans and friends for their support following the 55-year-old’s reported hospitalisation owing to an undisclosed medical condition. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed 🙏❤️🦊,” the Academy Award-winning actor wrote on Instagram, drawing comments from actors Jeremy Renner, Ansel Elgort and Courteney Cox. “Sending you strength and love,” wrote Jenner in the comments section, followed by Courteney’s high-five and heart emojis. “You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it,” wrote Elgort.

Foxx was reportedly hospitalised for a medical emergency on April 11.The actor also shared his appreciation note for television host Nick Cannon, who took over as host of his show Beat Shazam in Foxx’s absence. He reshared a post shared by the show’s Instagram page and wrote, “Appreciate ya my boy @NickCannon, See u all soon.”On April 12 Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx had issued a statement on her Instagram. It said, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” No exact details of the medical emergency were disclosed to the public. After about 6 days in medical care, it was reported that he is responding to the treatment.

A few days back, Jamie's friend Charlie Mack, took to his Instagram and asked his fans to pray for the Oscar-winning actor. Charlie shared a picture with the message "Pray for Foxx!!!". The caption read, "Good morning IG, I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all love & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!!"Jamie has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Cloned Tyrone, God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails to name a few.



