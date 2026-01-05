Apra Mehta on evolution of TV: Proud to have been a part of this journey

Mumbai, Jan 5 Renowned television actress Apra Mehta, who has closely witnessed the journey of Indian television, strongly believes in its impact and sense of responsibility, and says she is proud to have been a part of the evolution of the small screen.

Currently seen as Rajeshree in the show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, the actress, said: “I have personally seen television evolve over the years, and I feel proud to have been a part of this journey. Any show that carries a meaningful and positive message always connects well with the audience.”

Apra, who started her television career anchoring a children's programme called Santakukdi for Mumbai Doordarshan at the age of 15, added that television is not the same as it was in the earlier period.

She added: “But it is definitely not going anywhere. The reach of TV is massive, and its audience is still very large and powerful. That is why television continues to be one of the strongest mediums to bring change and spread the right message.”

Talking about the global reach of Indian television, the actress, who has worked in nearly 40 daily shows including iconic soaps such as Alpviram, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Saat Phere and Jamai Raja to name a few, said: “I travel across the world for my drama shows, and I have seen how closely Indians living abroad follow television.

She added: “Many of them may not watch films regularly, but they are deeply connected to TV. This makes it even more important for us to show today’s reality, not outdated thinking.”

Apra further shared: “Like in my current show, Prathon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, my character may believe that girls don’t need education. But through the lead actors and the story, the makers want to send a strong message that girls must be educated.”

“Even today, there are many places where girls are still not encouraged to study, and it is very important to reach out to people with this message.”

“Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani” tells the story of Ghevar, a spirited village girl from Rajasthan, whose life changes when fate brings a newborn into her family, linking two very different worlds. As love, sacrifice, and hidden truths unfold, Ghevar’s journey becomes one of courage and determination to protect what she treasures most.

“Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani” airs on Sun Neo.

