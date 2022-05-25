A.R. Murugadoss bankrolls period drama '1947 August 16' starring Gautham Karthik

Mumbai, May 25 'Ghajini' director A.R. Murugadoss is producing the period drama '1947 August 16'. The film, which stars Tamil actor Gautham Karthik alongside debutant Revathy, has been directed by Murugadoss's long time associate director N.S. Ponkumar.

The film tells the story of a remote village where one brave man battles evil British forces during the cusp of Indian independence. Shot in the pristine and picturesque inner locales of Tamil Nadu, the project is on the heels of completion, currently in the post production stage.

Talking about the film, Murugadoss said in a statement, "'1947 August 16' is an ambitious and honest story that I came across. It is a significant and heart touching piece of work that demanded to be told and heard. This will stay with you forever once you see it."

Explaining the world of his film, director N.S. Ponkumar said, "This is not a story about a freedom struggle, but a group of innocent villagers understanding 'What is Freedom?' One among them is the protagonist, who is always aggressive and furious, a heroine with a yearning heart, people who laugh out sarcastically about their problems, and an old-aged elderly couple in love. The story revolving around these characters is narrated with emotional essence and a gripping screenplay."

Presented by Purple Bull Entertainment, and produced by A.R. Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, and co-produced by Aditya Joshi, '1947 August 16', has wrapped up its principal photography and is currently in post-production stage.

