AR Murugadoss unveils motion poster of 'August 16, 1947'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Director AR Murugadoss on Monday unveiled the motion poster with a trailer launch date of his upcoming film 'August 16, 1947'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a motion poster of the film which he captioned, "AUGUST 16, 1947': AR MURUGADOSS UNVEILS MOTION POSTER TO ANNOUNCE TRAILER LAUNCH... Trailer of #ARMurugadoss' PAN-#India film #August161947 unveils tomorrow: 21 March 2023... 7 April 2023 release in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Hindi, #Kannada, #Malayalam and #English."

The period action film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Helmed by Murugadoss, the film stars Gautham Karthik and debutant actor Revathy in the lead roles.

The trailer is slated to be out on March 21.

In the motion poster, with fire effects at the backdrop, people can be seen dealing with struggles during the time of Independence and they are lined up at the back of actor Gautham who could be seen with an intense look as he donned a traditional dhoti attire.

The movie tells the inspiring story of one man from a small village who used the power of his love to upend the British empire.

'August 16, 1947' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Recently, the makers released the poster to announce the official release date.

Last year, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Murugadoss is known for his films like 'Ghajini', 'Holiday: A soldier is never off duty', 'Akira', 'Sarkar', and 'Darbar'.

