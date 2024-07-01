AR Rahman backed documentary 'Headhunting to Beatboxing' to premiere at IFFM 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Music maestro AR Rahman serves as a producer on 'Headhunting to Beatboxing'. Interestingly, the documentary is now all set to be screened at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Excited about the film's premiere at IFFM, Rahman in a statement said, "The film is very special to us, as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains. Rohit and I are looking forward to the premiere and showcasing it to the audiences in Melbourne."

The film explores the fascinating journey in Nagaland, of rhythm and sound, tracing the evolution of music across cultures, tribes and generations. From the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state (Nagaland).

Directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by AR Rahman, 'Headhunting to Beatboxing' will premiere at the festival, where it is also competing for the best documentary film award.

Director Rohit also expressed excitement over the film's screening at IFFM.

"We are honoured to be selected in competition at IFFM. I feel the narrative holds global relevance, along with the incredible healing power of music. The film has been painstakingly made over 5 years and I am excited to see the audience's reactions to it and for them to explore the rich cultural and musical tapestry of Nagaland. Especially to hear a completely new sound coming from India," Rohit shared.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, IFFM Festival Director, added, "When we saw the documentary, we knew there was something special about it. We are delighted to have the world premiere of the film at IFFM and have Dr Rahman and filmmaker Rohit Gupta present it to our audiences."

IFFM 2024 will take place from August 15 to August 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor