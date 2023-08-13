AR Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to unfavorable weather conditions

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman’s concert was scheduled to take place in Chennai on August 12. But due to bad weather, it has been postponed.

The musician took to twitter to inform his fans that the concert had to be called off because of the adverse weather conditions in Chennai. He wrote, “My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon! EPI.”

https://twitter.com/arrahman/status/1690323658936557568

After Rahman dropped the post, he received comments from his fans pleading with him not to cancel the show as many of them had already left for the venue. While others claimed they had been waiting for him for weeks together.

https://twitter.com/malarvizhi21/status/1690332213517455360

In response to a few devastated fans, he stated that he was looking forward to visiting a location with cutting-edge infrastructure so that such performances might proceed without interruption.

https://twitter.com/arrahman/status/1690333148952031232

In reply to a fan, Rahman also made an appeal to the government and wrote, “I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government..we construct the next level infrastructure for art,mega shows and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams.”

To this, Chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin replied in his tweet stating,

“Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration! #KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions. With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts, parking spaces and excellent connectivity it will be the new cultural icon of the city!”

https://twitter.com/mkstalin/status/1690397546215358464

Meanwhile, the multi-faceted, musical talent composed his first music for the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Roja' and since then there has been no looking back for him.

In a career spanning almost three decades, the global icon has two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe and 15 Filmfare Awards to his credit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor