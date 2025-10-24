AR Rahman: Don’t have time to go to old compositions

Hyderabad, Oct 24 Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who is gearing up for his gig in Hyderabad, has talked about how he wants to experiment more with sound as he “doesn’t have time to go back to old compositions.”

While nostalgia tempts many artists, Rahman, whose second concert will take place on November 8 at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, stays future-focused: “I don’t have time to go to old compositions.”

It is not just a concert, it is a conversation in sound, said Rahman, who also opened up about the rhythm behind the reunion, his second concert in collaboration with Hyderabad Talkies, the evolution of his Telugu music journey and what can be expected from his upcoming concert.

The Mozart of Madras said: “carefully arranged for nonstop excitement”. “We are proud of the set,” he said.

Rahman’s connection to Hyderabad runs deep.

“I grew up playingTelugu movies. From early works during 1993 & 1994 to Ye Maaye Chesave to recent collaborations with Ram Charan, it is a full-circle moment. It's going to be an interesting phase as we have a lot of Telugu songs now.” he said.

Asked about how he bridges global acclaim with regional love, he said: “Music is global, music passes from soul to soul, “No one knows which language people are listening to, somebody from France listening to Telugu or Tamizh or Hindi or Punjabi, which I too do, for me newness and clarity in the music is important, the kind of emotion it triggers is important, more than anything else.

On the play set list for his November 8 concert, Rahman said:, “Yes there are Many surprises… I think Hyderabad is going to enjoy it.”

Sainath Goud Malkapuram, Founder, Hyderabad Talkies, said, “I’m excited to curate and collaborate with two legendary Oscar-winning artists this year, first MM Keeravani in March, and now AR Rahman.”

