AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"

Toronto (Canada) [India], September 8 : The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 witnessed a moment of unexpected excitement as Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shared a selfie with actor Tom Felton, popularly known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series.

Felton is making his Indian entertainment debut with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Gandhi', which had its world premiere at TIFF. The series features music composed by AR Rahman.

During the event, the Oscar-winning musician met Felton and later posted a selfie on his official Instagram handle, calling Felton "a major part" of the Gandhi series. The image quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section.

One fan described the crossover as "an unexpected collab of a pure soul and a pure blood." Another called it the "picture of the century," while a third jokingly requested, "OMG!!! Create a Dramione love ballad!!!"

Felton, who plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of young Gandhi during his time in London, earlier spoke to Variety about preparing for the role. Sharing how he relied on his "very wise in history" grandfather, Felton said he did a lot of reading and on-the-spot learning with Hansal Mehta.

"Most of my research has been on the spot, literally, live with the director. That's the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew, but someone that knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia," said the Harry Potter star.

The series, produced by Sameer Nair for Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta, traces Gandhi's years in London as a young law student. It also explores how his friendship with Oldfield, who introduced him to the Vegetarian Society, played a role in shaping Gandhi's writing and thoughts.

