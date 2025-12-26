AR Rahman, Nagaland CM announce 'Naga International Studio'

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 26 : Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and music maestro AR Rahman on Friday announced the establishment of the Naga International Studio , a music production and creative facility to be located in Kohima.

Conceptualised by AR Rahman, the studio will feature state-of-the-art recording facilities, a performance auditorium, and supporting creative infrastructure, read a press note.

Expressing gratitude to the Government and people of Nagaland for their warmth and support. Rahman said, "Nagaland has a rare musical soul which is honest, original, and deeply rooted in its culture. The Naga International Studio is envisioned as a space where this heritage can meet world class creativity, allowing young artists from the region to collaborate, experiment, and create music that resonates not just nationally, but globally. I am grateful to Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, the Government of Nagaland and TAFMA for their vision and support in making this dream possible."

Rahman yesterday also launched the trailer of the documentary 'Headhunting to Beatboxing', directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by him, which documents Nagaland's musical renaissance and evolving creative identity.

The Naga International Studio is designed by Bluecube Architects and Riyasdeen Riyan, and has been facilitated by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA) and the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).

