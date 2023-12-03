AR Rahman performs in Abu Dhabi, unveils his new song

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 3 : Music legend AR Rahman attended the UAE's 52nd National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi and unveiled a 'song of hope'.

On the special occasion, AR Rahman and a 52-member all-female Firdaus Orchestra paid a special tribute to UAE's founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

At the event, which brought together patients, healthcare professionals, and esteemed dignitaries, Rahman announced his forthcoming song born from a collaborative effort with Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings.

Speaking at the event, Rahman said, "The idea is to create a song of hope. This is a song to honor everyone who is selflessly working. The world needs hope today. I hope the song brings peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers to all the people who need to get healed in this hospital."

A groundbreaking ensemble comprising the Firdaus Orchestra and 50 others echoed through the corridors of the hospital during an event titled 'Singing for the Children of Zayed'. The event paid homage to the teachings of the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, who spoke about the children of the future being the strength of the country.

After a powerful rendition of the UAE National Anthem, the musicians performed a specially curated list of songs, including Danse, Baroque Flamenco, Ourzazate, Ecstasy of Gold, and Spirit of Rangeela.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, shared his reflections. He said, "Today, on the 52nd National Day of the UAE, I want to thank A.R. Rahman and the Firdaus Orchestra. The collaboration is a remembrance of the teachings of His Highness Sheikh Zayed, talking about children of the future, who are the strength of this great country."

As the final notes echoed through the transformed spaces of Burjeel Medical City, 'Singing for the Children of Zayed' left an indelible mark on the audience, exemplifying the enduring power of music to unite and uplift spirits.

Meanwhile, the multi-faceted, musical talent composed his first music for the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Roja' and since then there has been no looking back for him.

In a career spanning almost three decades, the global icon has two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe and 15 Filmfare Awards to his credit.

