AR Rahman set to bring his musical touch to Vijay Sethupathi's "rare silent film"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer 'Gandhi Talks' is set to offer a distinctive cinematic experience with evocative music of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

On Saturday, the release date for the upcoming film was unveiled along with a new video.

Rahman shared the same on his official social media handles and wrote, "They loved in silence. They sinned in silence. They suffered in silence. This film speaks of that silence. A silent promise. A loud arrival - the year's most intriguing cinematic experience #GandhiTalks arrives 30th Jan, in cinemas only."

They loved in silence. They sinned in silence. They suffered in silence. This film speaks of that silence. A silent promise. A loud arrival - the year's most intriguing cinematic experience #GandhiTalks arrives 30th Jan, in cinemas only. 🔗 - https://t.co/QAjAvnb8OK@arrahman… pic.twitter.com/0oVLdik4YE — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 3, 2026

Set to bring a "rare silent film", 'Gandhi Talks' aims to take a bold creative leap, with Rahman's music likely to play a pivotal role in driving emotion and meaning, promising audiences a reflective and immersive journey.

'Gandhi Talks' is directed by Kishore Belekar and is different from most films, as it is said to have no spoken dialogue.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Kishore Belekar, as per a release, shared, "Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form, pure performance and emotion."

Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film also stars Siddharth Jadhav in a crucial role.

The film will release in theatres on January 30, 2026.

'Gandhi Talks' is said to be a black comedy. The film examines the gap between Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and the realities of today's society. The story follows a young man struggling with money and how his life intersects with that of a thief. The film is expected to address values, greed, and society.

