A.R. Rahman's Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts of Music Legend

A.R. Rahman, the undisputed king of music, has carved a niche for himself with his talent and has gained immense popularity all over the world. Rahman's songs are heard all over the world. Rahman's name is considered a guarantee of excellent music in films. Today Rahman is celebrating his 57th birthday, so let's tell you some interesting things about him.

A.R. Rahman was born on January 6, 1967, in Chennai (Tamil Nadu). Very few people know that Rahman's father R.K. Shekhar gave him the legacy of music. He started learning piano at the age of four. Rahman's father was a film score composer, but he died when Rahman was nine years old. Rahman's childhood was full of struggles, but after that he never looked back. Rahman had mastered playing many musical instruments since childhood. He formed a band with his high school friends. After that, he decided to quit his studies and devote his entire time to music. He became a full-time musician. Rahman started working with other musicians and after a hard struggle, he got the opportunity to compose music for Mani Ratnam's film Roja.



Rahman was also awarded the National Award for his music in Roja. After this, Rahman composed music for Ram Gopal Varma's film Rangeela in Bollywood, which was well-liked by the people. This film featured Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Rahman has also composed music for many films in Hindi cinema, including Dil Se, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Taal, Delhi 6, Rang De Basanti, Swades, and Rockstar, which are still popular today. Rahman has also composed music for three Hollywood films, including Slumdog Millionaire, for which he also won two Academy Awards. He also won a Grammy Award. Rahman has won six National Awards so far through his music. He has also won many Filmfare Awards.