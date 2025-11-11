Aranmanai 4 to Aakhri Sach: Tamannaah Bhatia Conquers 2024-25 With Power-Packed Performances

Tamannaah Bhatia has always proven to be an actress with impeccable range. With her pan-Indian appeal, Tamannaah has frequently pushed herself beyond boundaries and has always served performances that lend weight to her body of work. Here’s looking at top 5 films that proved she’s ruled 2024-25.

Odela 2: Tamannaah Bhatia added 'supernatural thriller' to her filmography with Odela 2, a film that saw her beyond the glitz and glam. With just the correct resilience and intensity, Tamannaah proved to be the right lead to pull off the grit on-screen.

Aranmanai 4: Tamannaah Bhatia continued the Aranmanai franchise with the fourth installment and did not miss a beat to engage the audiences with her standout performance as Selvi. As the film surrounds themes of terror, chaos and hidden truth, Tamannaah brought the plot alive with her fiery acting skills.

Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia captivated audiences with a cameo appearance in Vedaa, pairing perfectly well with co-star John Abraham. The actress, despite having limited screentime, brought heart and a certain softness to the otherwise action-drama film.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: As Kamini Singh in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Tamannaah Bhatia proved that she can balance glam and non-glam roles seamlessly, with perfection. In the gripping tale of suspension, obsession and crime, Tamannaah’s conviction left the audiences convinced of her acting range.

Aakhri Sach: In this crime investigative thriller series, Tamannaah Bhatia stepped into the shoes of Inspector Anya Swaroop, adding a significant tangent to her body of work. On one hand, the audiences have seen her ace glamorous roles, but Tamannaah proved that she’s beyond the glamour - she’s an actor who disappears into roles of any kind.

Whether it’s about excelling in thrilling characters or intense ones, the actress knows how to touch corners. Going by her range of pulling off extraordinary characters in extraordinary films, she purely owned 2024-25!