Arbaaz Khan hopes 'Patna Shuklla' will lead to chatter about education scams

Mumbai, March 18 Producer Arbaaz Khan has opened up on why the story of 'Patna Shuklla' starring Raveena Tandon, is important to tell, saying it had to be told to create conversations about education scams.

'Patna Shuklla' revolves around the uncommon journey of Tanvi Shukla (Raveena), a common woman, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, and soon realises that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate.

Arbaaz said: "When I read the script of the film, I was inspired by it. It evoked so many emotions in me, it was unreal, even though I’ve not experienced something like this in real life, the way characters navigated each experience was so relatable and of course Raveena."

"I couldn’t have imagined anyone else playing Tanvi Shukla. From the minute I read about Tanvi and Raveena being in the talks, I said 'let's set that in stone', this needs to happen only with Raveena for the amazing actress she is."

"As a story, Patna Shuklla had to be told to create conversations about such education scams, and I was ready to do anything to bring this project to life," he added.

It also stars Manav Vij, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and late actor Satish Kaushik.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 22.

