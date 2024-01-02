Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan unleashes his paparazzo mode, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Former couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan on Tuesday was spotted in a fun mood.

Mumbai-based paps captured him while he was travelling on a bike with someone. Interestingly, he turned a paparazzo as he playfully clicked some photos of the shutterbugs.

Have a look

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002. The two got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. Arbaaz recently got married to makeup artist Shura Khan.

Arbaaz and Shura tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony at his sister Alprita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on!Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

"Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

Malaika, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

