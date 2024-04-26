Arbaaz Khan Reacts to Ex-wife Malaika Arora's Comment Calling Him and Son Arhaan 'Indecisive'

Arbaaz khan younger brother of Salman Khan got married to dance queen Malaika Arora in 1997 and got separated after 19 years of marriage. Arhaan Khan's son of Malaika Arora has recently launched podcast in which Malaika Arora made comment on her son and ex-husband. She aid that her son and ex-husband Arbaaz are 'Indecisive'. Arbaaz has now reacted to this comment.

In recent interview Arbaaz said that she is entitled to have her opinion and that he would concentrate on the positive traits she mentioned about him.

"See, that's between a mother and her son, that is the opinion that she had. I guess she's entitled to have that opinion. Yes, she may have thought that I'm indecisive on certain aspects," further adding that he also read from the interview that she had highlighted his qualities of having 'a lot of clarity' in his thoughts and that he is 'very clear'. So, he just focused on those points, He said this during zoom interview.

Now Arbaaz is married to Sshura Khan in and imitate wedding in 2023, while Malaika is in relationship with Arjun Kapoor.