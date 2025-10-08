Arbaaz Khan Welcomes Baby Daughter Home, Seen Leaving Hospital With Wife Sshura (Watch Video)

Actor Arbaaz Khan has become a father again at the age of 58. His second wife, Sshura Khan, gave birth to a baby girl two days ago. The arrival of the little angel has brought immense joy to the Khan family. Recently, Sshura and the newborn were discharged from the hospital. A video of the couple leaving the hospital is viral on social media. In the video, Arbaaz was seen holding his baby girl in his arms as he got into his car. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media. Arbaaz was seen leaving the hospital with his wife, Sshura, and their newborn daughter. As he got into the car, he was holding his daughter, while Sshura’s mother and another little girl were seen behind them. Arbaaz was also seen smiling at the paparazzi while he stepped inside the car.

Arbaaz married Sshura in 2023. The couple has an age difference of 22 years — Arbaaz is 58, while Sshura is 35. This is Arbaaz’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Malaika Arora in 1998, but the two divorced in 2017. They share a 22-year-old son named Arhaan. Two days ago, on October 6, Sshura gave birth to their daughter. She also has a daughter from her first marriage.