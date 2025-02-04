Archana Puran Singh gets sandwiched in the ‘Baap vs Bete’ gym challenge

Mumbai, Feb 4 Actress Archana Puran Singh recently shared a lighthearted video on social media featuring her husband and their sons engaged in a playful discussion over the winner of their gym challenge.

In the video, while her husband, Parmeet Sethi, confidently claims victory, the sons argue that they were the real champions. In a fun twist, Archana encourages her fans to watch the full episode and decide for themselves who emerged victorious. Sharing the hilarious clip, Archana wrote on Instagram, “Baap vs bete Watch our Gym challenge episode on YouTube and find out WHO THE WINNER is!!?! #gymchallenge.”

Singh, who is known for her striking presence on social media, had previously dropped an amusing video with her husband and sons receiving a silver button from YouTube. She captioned the post, “Silver Button aa gaya!! Thank you all for the love and support you've given to our YouTube channel!#silverbutton #YouTube @youtubeindia @myqyuki.”

The actress also dropped a video from Krushna Abhishek’s recent visit to her at her Mud Island home. As Krushna took a hilarious dig at his host, Archana said, “You are throwing punches at me just like you do at The Kapil Sharma Show.”

For the caption, the 'Raja Hindustani' actress wrote, “Jab @krushna30 aaya ghar par... hue dher saare khulaase aur mind blowing masti...To watch the full episode click the link in bio#krushna #comedy.”

Work-wise, Archana Puran Singh will be returning as a host for the exciting new season of "The Great Indian Kapil Show."

In a statement, Kapil Sharma’s team shared, “We are extremely excited for another season of laughter, fun, and exciting conversations with your favorite guests. The love and support we’ve received from audiences across the world have been truly overwhelming. Making people laugh has always been an honor, and getting to do it once again fills us with gratitude. This season, along with beloved celebrity guests, you might just see a few surprise guests from different walks of life. See you soon with new stories, fresh skits, and even funnier jokes, only on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3!”

